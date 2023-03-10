Left Menu

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," Buckingham Palace said, referring to Edward's wife Sophie. Philip had held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh since his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 until his death in 2021.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:17 IST
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
King Charles - III Image Credit: ANI
Britain's King Charles named his younger brother Prince Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by their father Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Edward, 59 on Friday, becomes the latest member of the royal family to be granted a new title since Charles became king in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. William, Charles's eldest son and heir to the throne, was named Prince of Wales, while the children of his second son Harry, no longer a working royal, were officially named as

prince and princess earlier this week .

