Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody in Excise Policy Case

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in a money laundering case has been extended till May 20 by a Delhi court. The case is related to an alleged excise scam. Co-accused, Chanpreet Singh's judicial custody has also been extended till May 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:32 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20.

Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.

