Seagram’s Royal Stag Unveils a New Music Property for New India, Royal Stag Boombox - The Original Sound of Generation Large

Creating a different rhythm, both in its scope and sound, Royal Stag Boombox aims to offer a unique experience, where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. This immersive experience features an eclectic set of musicians including Badshah, Armaan Malik, Amit Trivedi, Slow Cheeta, Nikhita Gandhi, Bali, EPR, Neeti Mohan, Jasleen Royal, DJ Suketu and Dino James, among others.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience. It is the sound of a young generation, a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on Monday, February 27, 2023, the brand revealed a glimpse of what’s in store. Royal Stag Boombox audaciously brings together polar opposites of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to make original music, to create a new soundscape.

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music.

Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. This mix will have the swag and emotional heft of Hindi cinema’s best compositions and the throbbing vibe and vigor of hip-hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats: • The in-studio format; a unique Phygital music concept featuring four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms.

• On-ground format; this format will travel to five of India’s biggest youth hubs – Pune, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Manipal and Jalandhar, to offer a heady cocktail in each city, of enviable headline acts alongside food, culture and merchandise. Quite simply, a true-blue youth carnival feel that cannot be missed.

Commenting on the unveiling of Royal Stag Boombox, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said: “Music and experience bring people together like nothing else and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag has always strived to pulse with the passion points of the youth of this country and Royal Stag Boombox is the perfect platform for the brand to connect with tomorrow’s India. Royal Stag Boombox is a direct extension of the Royal Stag philosophy of “Living it Large,” while offering a unique opportunity of coming together and enjoying new experiences. It has created a new soundscape by blending two exciting genres, hip-hop and melody; this might just become the new rhythm of young India! Speaking about the launch of Royal Stag Boombox, Ajay Gupte, CEO- South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Royal Stag has always positioned itself as a youth brand and with Royal Stag Boombox - a unique and engaging musical experience designed for the young consumer, we are taking it a step further. This is yet another innovative collaboration between Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard in the area of music and entertainment. We are confident that Royal Stag Boombox will appeal to the music lovers of the country and will be a huge success.” Commenting on the association, Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18, said, “Connecting with the consumers at their wavelength and creating content that resonates with them has been the core of Viacom18's DNA. We are super kicked about our partnership with Pernod Ricard to create this new experience in the soundscape of India. Each music piece is a gem and we are confident Indian youth will be humming these tunes in the coming days.” Music composer and singer, Amit Trivedi shared his thoughts saying, “Youngsters of India love to explore new forms of music. I am thrilled to be a part of Royal Stag Boombox and this unique mix of the melody of Bollywood and the vibe of Hip Hop to offer fresh new sounds to the audience.” Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, “Music is no less than therapy in the right moments; it moves people and brings them together unlike anything else. I am glad to be part of Royal Stag Boombox, a music festival specially curated to spread love and joy through the medium of live music.” Excited about the association, rapper Badshah said, ''I am thrilled to be associated with Royal Stag Boombox and to have the opportunity to perform for my amazing fans in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Pune. I can't wait to bring the house down with my music and create unforgettable memories with all of you. Get ready to witness an epic show!'' Rapper EPR mentioned, “I’m happy to be part of this unique platform - Royal Stag Boombox. The energy of performing for a youthful audience is something else.” Rapper Bali expressed, “It’s an exciting time for Hip Hop in India. It feels great to see that Royal Stag Boombox is not only celebrating this music form but curating a unique blend of Hip Hop and Melody that will surely resonate with music lovers across India.” Artist Dino James expressed, “It is wonderful to be a part of this unique musical experience that Royal Stag Boombox has curated. I am really looking forward to kickstarting this unique journey.” Rapper SlowCheeta said, ''For Royal Stag to create a platform – Royal Stag Boombox, where artists like us can come together to collaborate and express themselves is absolutely incredible! The opportunity to work with some stalwarts and create something as special as this track is priceless.'' Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, “As a vocalist, I enjoy the idea of creating something new. So, the idea of creating a new genre of music, a beautiful combination of Bollywood and Hip Hop with Royal Stag Boombox, got me excited instantaneously.” The festival is set to tour five Indian cities: Pune, Indore, Manipal, Bhubaneswar and Jalandhar, where close to 50,000 people are set to have the time of their lives.

About Royal Stag Seagram’s Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, daring, confident, progressive, and inspiring individuals who embody self-belief. The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of “It’s your life. Live it large”.

About Pernod Ricard India Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram’s whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of International premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to consumers. Seagram’s whiskies are exported to 26 countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizen by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states.

