Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad get mushy in front of camera at 'Rocket Boys 2' screening

Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. He accentuated his glamour with a pair of orange shades. Keeping in tune with the retro vibes of the series, Saba was dressed in a white gown with a plunging neckline.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:58 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad get mushy in front of camera at 'Rocket Boys 2' screening
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. (Image Source : Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Love is in the air! Hrithik Roshan joined his girlfriend Saba Azad for the special screening of the series 'Rocket Boys 2' on Friday night in Mumbai. Saba played a pivotal character in the series. The couple was seen holding hands, looking at each other in a romantic way. Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. He accentuated his glamour with a pair of orange shades. Keeping in tune with the retro vibes of the series, Saba was dressed in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She kept her hairdo in retro mode and sported a ruby lip. The couple was seen chatting, sharing moments of laughter while interacting with others at the occasion. Photos and videos of Hrithik-Saba were shared by their fan pages and the paparazzi.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Speaking of the series 'Rocket Boys' series, Jim Sarbh portrayed the role of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Ishwak Singh played Vikram Sarabhai. Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the series won multiple awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

The director, Abhay Pannu received the Best Director, Series award. Apart from these, the series also received the Best Series, Best VFX-Series, Best Production Design-Series, Best Screenplay Series, Best Costume Design Series, and Best Cinematographer Series awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023