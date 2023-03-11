Cycle Pure Agarbathi Creates Women's Day Film Using Ai to Celebrate the Real Sheroes

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir) Amidst the plethora of films created by brands to celebrate women, one film that clearly stands out from the rest is the unique video made by Cycle Pure Agarbathi. The film was created using artificial intelligence. Elaborating about the idea, Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle pure Agarbathi says, ''Since 1948, women have defined and shaped the course of our company. Over 75% of our workforce comprises of women, who have helped it grow from strength to strength over 75 years. One could say that we're a company that is truly empowered by women.'' As a brand, we've always innovated and embraced the latest technology. We were the first in our category to use computers, to use ai for automation, and now we experimented with artificial intelligence to celebrate our real heroes. We wanted to pay tribute to the hands that keep prayer and hope alive, by making billions of prayers possible, every single day. Quite like ai, it's quite surreal.' The film showcases women's hands using the typical ai generated surrealistic frames. The soundtrack of the film was is a modern day rendition of the devotional song ''aigirinandini'', a befitting track that celebrates the goddess Chamundeshwari who waged war against evil forces atop Chamundi hills in Mysore, the sacred city where Cycle Pure is proudly headquartered. Watch the film here - youtu.be/IPrT_UwNmto About NRRS The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for Defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed itself towards social responsibilities and fulfills them through its charity arm NR Foundation. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in. Video Link:Women's Day 2023

