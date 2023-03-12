Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Robert Blake, star of 'Baretta' and 'In Cold Blood,' dead at age 89

Robert Blake, a child actor from the Depression-era "Our Gang" comedies who won adult stardom playing an undercover cop on the 1970s television series "Baretta" before fame was eclipsed by his murder trial in the 2001 killing of his wife, has died at age 89. Blake, who also won acclaim for his role as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film adaptation of Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood," died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members, according to a statement released to CBS, The Hollywood Reporter and other news agencies by his niece, Noreen Austin.

Factbox-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake

The following are select facts about the life and career of screen actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his wife but later found liable for her death in a civil trial: * Blake was about 6 years old when he started his Hollywood career. Before that, he and his brother and sister were part of an act known as "The Three Little Hillbillies" on the vaudeville circuit. Even though his earnings would provide most of his family's income, Blake said his father used him as "his punching bag."

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger Thursday said the studio may resume making films and television shows for its rivals, marking a departure from recent years, when its production resources were harnessed to launch and grow its marquee Disney+ steaming service. Iger told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco that streaming services have traditionally relied on a volume of fresh content to attract subscribers. He said he hopes to embrace a more curated HBO-like approach of making a few high-quality shows built around its major brands, as he works to lift Disney+ to a profit.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

A24, the independent studio behind such films as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Whale," is poised to dominate this year's Academy Awards, eclipsing Hollywood's established studios and awards-hungry streamers that are spending millions on Oscar campaigns. Not since the heyday of Miramax in the 1990s has an independent studio garnered such attention, talent and box office success, entertainment industry insiders say.

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards. Before celebrating the best films of the season during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, the Razzie Awards called out the worst on Saturday.

