Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra resumes 'Yodha' shoot

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has now resumed the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha'.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 08:54 IST
Sidharth Malhotra resumes 'Yodha' shoot
Yodha poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has now resumed the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha'. On Sunday, Sidharth took to his Instagram account and shared a boomerang video on his stories which he captioned, "#Yodha."

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023 and will face a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2.'

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them." 'Yodha' was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being retained for over Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 auction

I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being reta...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023