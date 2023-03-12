Oscar 2023: Check out full list of nominees

The Academy Awards is just a few hours away and while all our hopes are pinned on team 'RRR' to lift the trophy this year, let's refresh ourselves with the full list of nominees this year. Check out the full list of nominees here:

1. Best Picture - All Quiet on the Western Front

- Tar - Top Gun: Maverick

- Avatar: The Way of Water - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans - Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking 2. Best Director

- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans - Todd Field for Tar

- Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness - Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once 3. Best Lead Actor

- Brendan Fraser for The Whale - Paul Mescal for Aftersun

- Bill Nighy for Living - Austin Butler for Elvis

- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin 4. Best Lead Actress

- Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie - Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once - Cate Blanchett for Tar

- Ana de Armas for Blonde 5. Best Supporting Actor

- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin - Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway - Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans 6. Best Supporting Actress

- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once - Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Hong Chau for The Whale - Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin 7. Best Original Screenplay

- The Fabelmans written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner - Tar written by Todd Field

- Triangle of Sadness written by Ruben Ostlund - The Banshees of Inisherin written by Martin McDonagh

- Everything Everywhere All at Once written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert 8. Best Adapted Screenplay

- Top Gun: Maverick - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- All Quiet on the Western Front - Living

- Women Talking 9. Best Cinematography

- Mandy Walker for Elvis - Roger Deakins for Empire of Light

- Florian Hoffmeister for Tar - James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

- Darius Khondji for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths 10. Best Film Editing

- Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick - Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Monika Willi for Tar - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin

- Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis 11. Best International Feature Film

- Close from Belgium - EO from Poland

- The Quiet Girl from Ireland - All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany

- Argentina, 1985 from Argentina 12. Best Documentary Feature Film

- All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer - Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

- A House Made of Splinter by Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris 13. Best Documentary Short Film

- The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

- Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones - Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

- How Do You Measure a Year by Jay Rosenblatt 14. Best Original Song

- Naatu Naatu from RRR. Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose - Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop - This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Music and Lyric by Diane Warren 15. Best Animated Feature Film

- The Sea Beast by Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger - Turning Red by Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley - Marcel the Shell With Shoes On by Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford and Mark Swift 16. Best Animated Short Film

- Ice Merchants by Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano - My Year of Dicks by Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It by Lachlan Pendragon - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

- The Flying Sailor by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby 17. Best Visual Effects

- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher for Top Gun: Maverick

- Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy for The Batman - Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar for All Quiet on the Western Front

- Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 18. Best Costume Design

- Mary Zophres for Babylon - Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Shirley Kurata for Everything Everywhere All at Once - Jenny Beavan for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

- Catherine Martin for Elvis 19. Best Production Design

- Babylon - Elvis

- The Fabelmans - All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water 20. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

- Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine for The Batman - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova for All Quiet on the Western Front - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti for Elvis

- Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley for The Whale 21. Best Original Score

- Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin - Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All at Once

- John Williams for The Fabelmans - Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front

- Justin Hurwitz for Babylon 22. Best Sound

- Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson for The Batman - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller for Elvis

- Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor for Top Gun: Maverick - Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte for All Quiet on the Western Front

- Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges for Avatar: The Way of Water 23. Best Live Action Short

- Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron for Le Pupille - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen for Night Ride

- Cyrus Neshvad for The Red Suitcase - Tom Berkeley and Ross White for An Irish Goodbye

- Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan for Ivalu (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)