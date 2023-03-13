Left Menu

'Everything Everywhere' wins best picture at the Oscars

Ke Huy Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, and Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actor and actress for their roles in the offbeat "Everything Everywhere." A German remake of World War One epic "All Quiet" won best international feature.

Offbeat, dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the prestigious best picture trophy on Sunday at the Academy Awards, the film industry's highest honors. "The Whale" star Brendan Fraser won best actor, and Michelle Yeoh was named best actress for her starring role in "Everything Everywhere."

Fraser played a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. Ke Huy Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, and Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actor and actress for their roles in the offbeat "Everything Everywhere."

A German remake of World War One epic "All Quiet" won best international feature.

