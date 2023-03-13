Left Menu

FACTBOX-Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:09 IST
FACTBOX-Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners: BEST PICTURE "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ACTRESS Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST ACTOR Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" BEST DIRECTOR Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM "Navalny" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY "Everything Everywhere All at Once," written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY "Women Talking," screenplay by Sarah Polley BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose CINEMATOGRAPHY "All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

VISUAL EFFECTS "Avatar: The Way of Water" SOUND "Top Gun: Maverick"

FILM EDITING "Everything Everywhere All at Once" PRODUCTION DESIGN "All Quiet On The Western Front"

COSTUME DESIGN "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING "The Whale" DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM "The Elephant Whisperers" SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION "An Irish Goodbye"

SHORT FILM, ANIMATED "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023