Just the beginning: I&B minister on India's Oscar wins
Hailing the victory of the song ''Naatu Naatu'' and the Tamil documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'' at the Oscars, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said it's just the beginning and India will soon become the content hub of the world.
While ''Naatu Naatu'', the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period film ''RRR'', became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, ''The Elephant Whisperers'' created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Thakur congratulated the makers.
''Indian film and Indian content makers have the potential to make it big in the coming years as well. It is just the beginning. India will become the content hub of the world and congratulations to both the teams,'' he told reporters outside the Parliament House.
