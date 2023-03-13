'Nala Damayanti': Mythology author Anand Neelakantan's next to release on April 24

Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan's upcoming mythological book ''Nala Damayanti: An Eternal Tale From Mahabharata'' will hit the stands on April 24, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Monday.

The book, scheduled to be released under Penguin's 'Ebury Press' imprint, tells an epic tale of love from the Mahabharata, with an unlikely narrator, Hemanga, the golden swan of Manasarovar. It is currently available for pre-order online.

Using the epic Mahabharata as the stage, this mythological fiction talks of the resilience and resolve of an unlikely hero and brings forth the plight of the underdog, the human race, and speaks of the only remedy that can save it, love.

''It's a unique twist on the classic Mahabharata story and features Damayanti as the protagonist who conquers adversity and is reunited with her beloved Nala - irrespective of what Kali, the god of misfortune, has in store for them.

''Unlike my earlier books, such as Asura, Ajaya or Vanara, which have been written in a more serious tone, this book radiates joy and laughter- one that serves as a reminder about the strength of love and perseverance,'' said Neelakantan, author of several bestselling books, including ''Bahubali: Before the Beginning'' -- a three-book prequel series to the popular Baahubali films.

His other books include the popular ''Asura: Tale of the Vanquished'', ''Vanara: The Legend of Baali'', ''Sugreeva and Tara'', ''Valmki's Women'', and two books based on the Mahabharata -- ''Ajaya: Roll of the Dice'' and ''Ajaya: Rise of Kali''.

According to the publishers, ''Nala Damayanti: An Eternal Tale from Mahabharata'' is a colourful, highly entertaining and a vivid treat for colourful Indian mythology readers and anyone who enjoys indulging in a captivating love story.

''Anand Neelakantan is back with a stunning new novel on the epic characters of Nala and Damayanti from Mahabharata. This fresh take on a timeless tale will keep you engaged and engrossed till the last page. I am proud to publish the book and hope readers across the world enjoy reading the book,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher at PRHI.

Also, Neelakantan's ''Tale of the Naughty Flying Mountain'', to be released under Penguin's 'Puffin imprint', will hit the stands on March 27. It follows the story of Himavan, the lord of the mountains, who lost his wings due to the mischief of Narada, causing chaos.

