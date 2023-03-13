Left Menu

'Nala Damayanti': Mythology author Anand Neelakantan's next to release on April 24

I am proud to publish the book and hope readers across the world enjoy reading the book, said Milee Ashwarya, publisher at PRHI.Also, Neelakantans Tale of the Naughty Flying Mountain, to be released under Penguins Puffin imprint, will hit the stands on March 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:07 IST
'Nala Damayanti': Mythology author Anand Neelakantan's next to release on April 24
  • Country:
  • India

Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan's upcoming mythological book ''Nala Damayanti: An Eternal Tale From Mahabharata'' will hit the stands on April 24, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Monday.

The book, scheduled to be released under Penguin's 'Ebury Press' imprint, tells an epic tale of love from the Mahabharata, with an unlikely narrator, Hemanga, the golden swan of Manasarovar. It is currently available for pre-order online.

Using the epic Mahabharata as the stage, this mythological fiction talks of the resilience and resolve of an unlikely hero and brings forth the plight of the underdog, the human race, and speaks of the only remedy that can save it, love.

''It's a unique twist on the classic Mahabharata story and features Damayanti as the protagonist who conquers adversity and is reunited with her beloved Nala - irrespective of what Kali, the god of misfortune, has in store for them.

''Unlike my earlier books, such as Asura, Ajaya or Vanara, which have been written in a more serious tone, this book radiates joy and laughter- one that serves as a reminder about the strength of love and perseverance,'' said Neelakantan, author of several bestselling books, including ''Bahubali: Before the Beginning'' -- a three-book prequel series to the popular Baahubali films.

His other books include the popular ''Asura: Tale of the Vanquished'', ''Vanara: The Legend of Baali'', ''Sugreeva and Tara'', ''Valmki's Women'', and two books based on the Mahabharata -- ''Ajaya: Roll of the Dice'' and ''Ajaya: Rise of Kali''.

According to the publishers, ''Nala Damayanti: An Eternal Tale from Mahabharata'' is a colourful, highly entertaining and a vivid treat for colourful Indian mythology readers and anyone who enjoys indulging in a captivating love story.

''Anand Neelakantan is back with a stunning new novel on the epic characters of Nala and Damayanti from Mahabharata. This fresh take on a timeless tale will keep you engaged and engrossed till the last page. I am proud to publish the book and hope readers across the world enjoy reading the book,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher at PRHI.

Also, Neelakantan's ''Tale of the Naughty Flying Mountain'', to be released under Penguin's 'Puffin imprint', will hit the stands on March 27. It follows the story of Himavan, the lord of the mountains, who lost his wings due to the mischief of Narada, causing chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023