TN CM Stalin, AIADMK's Palaniswami greet team 'RRR,' docu makers for Oscar win
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday praised team RRR and makers of the Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers for bringing Oscar glory to the nation.On his Twitter handle, Stalin said Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian Asian song to win the Oscars.
On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the Oscars. Congrats MM Keeravani garu, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ramcharan and the whole team of RRR for this stupendous achievement.'' On the documentary's win, the TN CM said: ''Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves & guneet on winning the Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production. The patient making & the moving story of The Elephant Whisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it's getting.'' AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted,''Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu. Such a proud moment for Indian Cinema to be recognised in the world platform. On the win of Elephant Whisperers, he said: ''Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm of 'The Elephant Whisperers', a Tamil Short film for winning the #Oscars95 highlighting Culture of the land and importance of sustainable development. Top actor Rajinikanth said on his Twitter handle: ''My hearty congratulations to Shri Keeravani, Shri Rajamouli and Shri Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians.''
