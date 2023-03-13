TN CM Stalin, AIADMK's Palaniswami greet team 'RRR,' docu makers for Oscar win

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday praised team 'RRR' and makers of the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' for bringing Oscar glory to the nation.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the Oscars. Congrats MM Keeravani garu, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ramcharan and the whole team of RRR for this stupendous achievement.'' On the documentary's win, the TN CM said: ''Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves & guneet on winning the Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production. The patient making & the moving story of The Elephant Whisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it's getting.'' AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted,''Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu. Such a proud moment for Indian Cinema to be recognised in the world platform. On the win of Elephant Whisperers, he said: ''Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm of 'The Elephant Whisperers', a Tamil Short film for winning the #Oscars95 highlighting Culture of the land and importance of sustainable development. Top actor Rajinikanth said on his Twitter handle: ''My hearty congratulations to Shri Keeravani, Shri Rajamouli and Shri Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians.''

