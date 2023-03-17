Left Menu

Indore court issues arrest warrant against actor KRK in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee

On December 13, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Khans plea seeking that the defamation case against him be quashed.Khans lawyers had claimed in the High Court that one of the Twitter handles KRK box office, from which a tweet in question was posted in 2021, had been sold to one Saleem Ahmed in October 2020.He had never intentionally tweeted anything against Bajpayee, his lawyers had said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:53 IST
The Indore district court has issued an arrest warrant against film producer-actor Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK for not remaining present in a defamation case filed against him by actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Bajpayee filed a case against Khan after the latter, in a few tweets in 2021, allegedly called him a drug addict.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class here on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Khan and posted the next hearing of the case to May 10, said Bajpayee's lawyer, advocate Paresh Joshi.

Earlier, the court had issued bailable warrants against Khan for not remaining present before the court, he said. Bajpayee stated in an application that Khan was aware of the case against him but was not appearing intentionally to cause delay.

Khan's lawyer submitted that the action against him should be stayed as he has moved the Supreme Court. On December 13, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Khan's plea seeking that the defamation case against him be quashed.

Khan's lawyers had claimed in the High Court that one of the Twitter handles `KRK box office', from which a tweet in question was posted in 2021, had been ''sold'' to one Saleem Ahmed in October 2020.

He had never intentionally tweeted anything against Bajpayee, his lawyers had said.

