Entertainment News Roundup: ‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes; Actor Lance Reddick of 'The Wire' dead at age 60

Actor Lance Reddick of 'The Wire' dead at age 60

Actor Lance Reddick, who was best known for his role as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television series "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said.

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes

Helen Mirren, the Oscar winning actor for "The Queen," wasn’t exactly a fan of superhero films, but then she saw "Shazam!" and felt a connection. “I loved the first “Shazam!” movie and it was one of the few superhero-ey type movies that I'd seen, and I loved it," Mirren told Reuters. "It was funny, it was charming, but it had this real heart to it."

