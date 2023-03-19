Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 02:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama "The Wire" and for his supporting work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said. Reddick died suddenly on Friday morning of natural causes, according to a statement issued by the publicist, Mia Hansen. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately disclosed.

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday. The 75-year-old "Jurassic Park" actor was reportedly diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma - last March after suffering swollen glands during press engagements for "Jurassic World Dominion".

