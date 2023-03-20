Left Menu

Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time at 92

Im happy. He split with fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.The wedding will take place in late summer.Murdoch was previously married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng.Murdoch said that he proposed to Smith on St Patricks Day.Smiths late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer and radio and TV executive.For us both its a gift from God. We met last September, she told the newspaper.Im a widow of 14 years.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:34 IST
Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time at 92

Media baron Rupert Murdoch on Monday announced that he is ready to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92.

The billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain.

They met in September at an event at his vineyard in California.

Murdoch told the New York Post, one of his own publications: ''I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy.'' He split with fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.

The wedding will take place in late summer.

Murdoch was previously married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng.

Murdoch said that he proposed to Smith on St Patrick's Day.

Smith's late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer and radio and TV executive.

''For us both it's a gift from God. We met last September,'' she told the newspaper.

''I'm a widow of 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman... So I speak Rupert's language. We share the same beliefs,'' she said.

Murdoch, who has six children from his first three marriages, added: ''We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together.'' Murdoch's business empire includes the Fox News in the US and the tabloid The Sun in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023