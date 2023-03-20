Left Menu

Documentary 'Swapnika' wins special award at film festival

Senior journalist Chilkuri Sushil Raos documentary film Swapnika has won international recognition at the 7th Indian World Film Festival held here.The documentary film was awarded Certificate of Excellence Special Festival Mention in the festival organised on March 19, a release said.The award was given away by D C Singh, chief advisor and Rambhul Singh, festival director, it said.Swapnika is about a girl from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, who is an inspiration to all around her.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:44 IST
Senior journalist Chilkuri Sushil Rao's documentary film ''Swapnika'' has won international recognition at the 7th Indian World Film Festival held here.

The documentary film was awarded ''Certificate of Excellence – Special Festival Mention'' in the festival organised on March 19, a release said.

The award was given away by D C Singh, chief advisor and Rambhul Singh, festival director, it said.

''Swapnika'' is about a girl from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, who is an inspiration to all around her. Swapnika's both hands had to be amputated due to an electrocution when she was a child.

Not being discouraged with her physical impairment, Swapnika completes her graduation. She is also an artiste and is popularly known as 'Mouth artiste Swapnika.' The documentary is about how she manages and succeeds overcoming difficulties.

Another short documentary made by Sushil Rao titled ''Nostalgia'' has been given ''Certificate of Excellence'', the release added.

