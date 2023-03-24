Daveed Diggs boards cast of Andrew Stanton's 'In The Blink of An Eye'

''Hamilton'' star Daveed Diggs has joined the cast of filmmaker Andrew Stanton's live-action film ''In The Blink of An Eye''.

Diggs will feature alongside ''Saturday Night Live" alum Kate McKinnon and Rashida Jones in the project, set up at Searchlight Pictures, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film follows three storylines spanning thousands of years, pondering hope, connection and the circle of life.

Stanton, known for directing beloved Pixar movies ''Finding Nemo'' and its sequel ''Finding Dory'' as well as ''WALL-E'', will helm the film from a script by Colby Day.

''In the Blink of an Eye'' will be produced by Jared Ian Goldman with Day also serving as executive producer.

Diggs is best essaying the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton''.

He currently stars in Apple's "Extrapolations" alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington.

