Sanjay Kapoor finishes shoot of Prakash Jha's directorial 'Laalbatti'

Over the top (OTT) platforms have broadened the work opportunities for actors across the entertainment industry. Sanjay Kapoor has recently finished the shoot of a new series. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a picture of himself with the caption, "Just finished shooting for Laal batti was such a fabulous experience with Mr Prakash Jha, Master of his craft ! #laalbatti". 'Laalbatti' is a series directed by Prakash Jha. In the posted picture, Sanjay is seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a black shade.

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor congratulated him on the post. In recent times, Sanjay has reprised her 'Raja' pairing with Madhuri Dixit in the Netflix original 'Fame Game.' He has also performed in the Amazon Prime series 'The Last Hour.'

Known for his politically loaded movies, Prakash Jha has also stirred a storm in the world of the OTTs, with his series 'Aashram'. Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal played important characters in the series. (ANI)

