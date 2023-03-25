Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce." The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 05:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 05:15 IST
Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce." The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007. Witherspoon, 47, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an best actress Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film "Walk the Line." She has also produced several films and television shows including "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023