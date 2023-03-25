Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Joanna Garcia Swisher teases self-reflection and character development for Maddie

Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season, reportedly set to premiere on the streaming platform in the Spring of 2023. The series is based on the novel by Sherryl Woods and follows the story of three best friends, Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, who work together to achieve their dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C. The previous season concluded with Cal, Maddie's love interest, losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will explore the aftermath of these events and how Maddie deals with Cal's secrets.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, recently revealed in an interview with Cinemablend what viewers can expect from the upcoming season. She shared that the new season will have "a whole new feel and look" and will "dig a little bit deeper." In particular, her character will undergo a lot of self-reflection and try to find her footing as she enters the next chapter of her life.

Garcia Swisher stated: "I can assure you that this season you're gonna see, especially from my character, a lot of self-reflection. She's kind of coming out of that cloud of divorce and really taking a toll on her relationship and just seeing how that's working for her and for Cal, and trying to find her footing and find out who she's gonna be as she steps into this next chapter of her life."

Viewers who are invested in the ups and downs of Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie on the small-town drama have been eagerly waiting for the release date and updates on the plot of Season 3. Although there is no specific release date yet, JoAnna Garcia Swisher has confirmed that it will be coming in 2023. She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming season and hopes that the story will continue with Season 4. In a recent interview with Parade, she said:

“Yeah, absolutely. I think it'll be here before you know it. I don't have a date to give you today, but I will soon, and I'm just so excited for Season 3. I think it shows a whole new feel and look. I mean, it's the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it's just digging a little bit deeper this year. It was really a fun season and it's setting up—I'm just gonna manifest Season 4 because the story has to continue!”

All the seasons of Sweet Magnolias are available now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

