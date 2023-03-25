Left Menu

Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Joanna Garcia Swisher teases self-reflection and character development for Maddie

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 25-03-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 08:58 IST
Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Joanna Garcia Swisher teases self-reflection and character development for Maddie
Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season, reportedly set to premiere on the streaming platform in the Spring of 2023. The series is based on the novel by Sherryl Woods and follows the story of three best friends, Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, who work together to achieve their dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C. The previous season concluded with Cal, Maddie's love interest, losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will explore the aftermath of these events and how Maddie deals with Cal's secrets.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, recently revealed in an interview with Cinemablend what viewers can expect from the upcoming season. She shared that the new season will have "a whole new feel and look" and will "dig a little bit deeper." In particular, her character will undergo a lot of self-reflection and try to find her footing as she enters the next chapter of her life.

Garcia Swisher stated: "I can assure you that this season you're gonna see, especially from my character, a lot of self-reflection. She's kind of coming out of that cloud of divorce and really taking a toll on her relationship and just seeing how that's working for her and for Cal, and trying to find her footing and find out who she's gonna be as she steps into this next chapter of her life."

Viewers who are invested in the ups and downs of Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie on the small-town drama have been eagerly waiting for the release date and updates on the plot of Season 3. Although there is no specific release date yet, JoAnna Garcia Swisher has confirmed that it will be coming in 2023. She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming season and hopes that the story will continue with Season 4. In a recent interview with Parade, she said:

“Yeah, absolutely. I think it'll be here before you know it. I don't have a date to give you today, but I will soon, and I'm just so excited for Season 3. I think it shows a whole new feel and look. I mean, it's the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it's just digging a little bit deeper this year. It was really a fun season and it's setting up—I'm just gonna manifest Season 4 because the story has to continue!”

All the seasons of Sweet Magnolias are available now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 3 may get a release date following premiere of Queen Charlotte spin-off

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023