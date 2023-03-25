Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon, husband Jim Toth announce divorce

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are separating after nearly 12 years of marriage.In a joint statement, posted by Witherspoon on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor and her husband said they made the decision to divorce after a great deal of care and consideration.We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are separating after nearly 12 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, posted by Witherspoon on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor and her husband said they made the decision to divorce after ''a great deal of care and consideration''.

''We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

''Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time,'' the statement read.

The news comes just days before their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Witherspoon and Toth, 52, had announced their engagement in December 2010, before tying the knot in March 2011. The couple share 10-year-old son Tennessee James.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children -- daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

