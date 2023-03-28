The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Release date, cast, what to expect from plot and more

The anime adaptation of the Japanese light novel series, The Eminence in Shadow, has been renewed for a second season after the release of its first season in October 2022. The creators of the anime have recently announced that the show will be returning for another season, most likely in early 2024. While there is no official release date for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2, it is rumored to consist of 12 episodes as leaked by trustworthy sources.

After the end of the first season of The Eminence in Shadow, a few reliable Twitter leakers announced that the production for Season 2 had already begun, and it was scheduled to air 12 episodes. However, there has been no official confirmation of the episode count. This news might disappoint fans who were expecting a season similar in length to the first season, which ran for 20 episodes.

The Eminence in Shadow plotline

The plot of The Eminence in Shadow centers around a boy living in modern-day Japan who aspires to become a mastermind that wields power from the shadows. However, his dreams are cut short when he dies after getting hit by a truck during his training. He is then reincarnated into a fantasy world as Cid Kagenou, where he adopts a plain and unremarkable appearance to avoid attracting attention while continuing to pursue his goal of manipulating from the shadows.

One day, Cid comes across an elven girl who is suffering from a mysterious disease, and he manages to cure her. To explain his abilities, Cid invents a story that the world is secretly run by the Cult of Diablos, and his organization, "Shadow Garden," is the only group that can fight against them. The elven girl, now known as Alpha, joins Cid's organization and helps him recruit new members.

However, Cid's made-up story turns out to be true, and he is unwittingly drawn into a complicated power struggle. Despite this, Cid continues to fight against the Cult of Diablos under the alias "Shadow," unaware of the truth behind his involvement in the conflict.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The storyline for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but a preview trailer has been released on the official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel to mark the announcement of the second season. The trailer indicates a frightening plot as new treats for the Shadow Garden come in the form of zombie attacks. The animation appears to be even better than in the first season, and the teaser reveals some new characters that fans can look forward to seeing in the upcoming season. Watch the teaser below.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will begin adapting the third volume of the original light novel series by Daisuke Aizawa. The first season covered the first two volumes of the light novel series by Aizawa and volumes 1 to 6 of Anri Sakano's manga adaptation. The upcoming season will continue from the third volume, which includes the Lawless City Incident and Corporate Alliance Conflict.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will introduce several enigmatic characters, such as the Blood Queen Elisabeth, the Spirit Fox Yukime, the legendary vampire hunter Mary, and Delta's older brother Ole. If the second season follows the 20-episode format of the first season, it is expected to cover the fourth volume of the light novel series, which focuses on Oriana's "Black Rose" Civil War Wedding Incident and Cid and Beta's journey to post-apocalyptic Japan.

The fourth volume of the series will introduce many essential members of the Cult of Diablos, including Mordred, the 9th seat in the Knights of the Round. It is worth noting that The Eminence in Shadow currently has five volumes of the light novel series in circulation worldwide.

Returning cast for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Fans can look forward to the return of all the previous staff members in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2. This includes the character designer Makoto Lino, series composer Kanichi Katou, director Kazuya Nakanishi, and animation studio Nexus.

In addition, fans can expect to see the return of their favorite characters, such as Seichiro Yamashita as Cid Kagenou, Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou, Asami Seto as Alpha, and Hisako Kanemoto as Epsilon. With the original staff returning, fans can expect the same high-quality animation, compelling storytelling, and exciting action sequences that made the first season so enjoyable.

We will keep an eye on The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 production and track its development and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more Japanese anime series!

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 356: The final phase begins with intense battles