Black Clover Chapter 356: The final phase begins with intense battles

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:01 IST
Image Credit: Twitter/@Derxon2
  • Country:
  • Japan

Black Clover is a manga series that is published in the weekly shonen jump magazine. The story follows Asta, a young boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King, the strongest and most respected mage in the kingdom. The series is written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata.

The upcoming release of Black Clover Chapter 356 is highly anticipated by fans of the series. The chapter is expected to feature one of the series' deuteragonists battling the main villain of the series. This marks a significant development in the story, as the series moves toward its final phase without any breaks.

In the previous chapter, titled The Star Prince (Chapter 355), Asta had undergone intense training in the Land of the Sun, where he faced some of the series' villains. However, the chapter did not show any other characters getting their upgrades, including Yuno, who is an important character in the series.

Despite this, the latest chapter revealed that Yuno had undergone a significant power-up, which may be stronger than Asta's. Yuno had surpassed even the captain of the Golden Dawn, William, who promoted Yuno to the new captain of the Golden Dawn. Yuno demonstrated his new strength by blocking the villain's attack on the Clover Kingdom using his Star Magic.

In Black Clover Chapter 356, we may see Yuno's battle with the villain continue, and we may finally find out the secret behind the bandage on his left arm. The chapter may also feature other battles that are set to take place in the Clover Kingdom, including the Crimson Lion vs Paladin Morris and Silver Eagle vs Paladin Acier. There is also speculation that the Black Bull may finally locate Asta in the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 356 will be released on Monday, April 2, 2023, at 12 AM, and translated versions will be available on April 3 for readers in Australia and Japan. Black Clover Chapter 356 will be featured in the upcoming issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine  Manga enthusiasts can read the chapter for free online using the Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

