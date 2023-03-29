Sweet Home Season 2 wraps up filming! New cast members and plot twists revealed

Following the success of the apocalyptic horror South Korean drama Sweet Home (Korean: 스위트홈; RR: Seuwiteuhom) season 1, which captivated audiences worldwide, Netflix announced a second and third seasons in June 2022. Fans are eagerly anticipating Sweet Home Season 2, and recently, actress Go Min Si took to Instagram to announce the official conclusion of filming for seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home.

Sweet Home Season 2, based on the Naver WEBTOON by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-cha, continues the story of Cha Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, who seeks a new start after his family's tragic death. However, strange incidents plague his new apartment complex, and people begin turning into terrifying monsters. The residents band together to survive, creating an engaging plot that has enthralled audiences worldwide.

What to expect from Sweet Home Season 2

Produced by Studio Dragon, Season 2 picks up where the first part left off, with Cha Hyun Soo and his neighbors trapped inside the building, surrounded by monsters. As they try to escape, they face obstacles, including a mysterious man named Sang-Wook, who wants to take asthmatic senior caregiver Park Yu-ri outside.

However, they are stopped by Ui-myeong, who believes that humans and monsters cannot coexist and that they will be eliminated by the military during Operation Golden Hour. Ui-myeong kills two survivors, but Hyun-Soo, who has turned into a monster, is eventually subdued with the help of Du-Sik, who sacrifices himself to calm Hyun-Soo down.

Sweet Home Season 2 delves deeper into the relationships between characters, such as the growing connection between Sang-wook and Yu-ri. It also explores the fate of missing medical student Lee Eun-hyuk, who was buried under the wreckage of the apartment block. Additionally, the season will address whether the remaining survivors can be saved from turning into monsters and if new actors will be added to the cast.

Sweet Home Season 2 cast

As per Netflix, Sweet Home Season 2 will feature a fresh storyline with protagonist Hyun-soo captured by the military, and the remaining Green Home survivors barely escaping. Most of the original cast, such as Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young, are set to reprise their roles in season 2. However, the fate of Lee Eun-hyuk, portrayed by Lee Do-hyun, remains unknown after his ominous departure in season 1.

Sweet Home Season 2 is also introducing new characters to the mix, including Yoo Oh-sung as Tak In-hwan, a leader in special forces, Oh Jung-se as Doctor Lim, a vaccine researcher, and Kim Moo-yeol and Jung Jin-young as special forces soldiers. These fresh faces are expected to shake up the dynamic among the survivors and add a new layer of complexity to the series.

Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date

Based on the previous production schedule, Sweet Home Season 2 fans can look forward to its release in the third quarter of 2023. Filming for Season 2 has already concluded, and if the makers follow the same pattern as before for post-production work, creating trailers, teasers, and posters, Sweet Home Season 2 will probably be released in the third quarter of 2023.

Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for further updates and developments on Netflix’s Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3.

