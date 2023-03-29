Suresh Gopi, director Jayaraaj reunite after 27 years for a new film

Ace Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has teamed up with director Jayaraaj after almost 27 years for a new film. The two have earlier worked together in the 1997 film 'Kaliyattam'.

Excited to collaborate with Jayaraaj for Yoodlee Films' project, Suresh Gopi said, "With time, both Jayaraaj and I have amassed a lot of experience but memories of 'Kaliyattam' have remained with us and even in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone has remained with us and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew." Jayaraaj also expressed happiness.

"Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate again and we are really happy we finally have one. We are glad that Yoodlee films saw merit in this project and are on board. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film," he added. Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd said, "We have wanted to work with the combo of Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi for a while and when this film came to us, we decided to make it without second thoughts. We are sure this film will give the audience an experience to remember."

The duo has started shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film. More details are awaited. (ANI)

