MP: 25 feared trapped as roof of well collapses at temple

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said. A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)