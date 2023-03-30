"There's a whole generation of people" who find 'Friends' 'offensive': Jennifer Aniston

For some generations, it's a 'cult' show! But does the present generation feel the same way about decades-old friends? Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about how comedy has changed over the decades since her show 'Friends' aired.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix film 'Murder Mystery 2', Aniston explained that comedy is more complicated today than it used to be, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," she told AFP.

In the past, she continued, "you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh -- that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that." Referring to the show 'Friends' specifically, pointing out that when the show was airing in the 1990s, Jennifer said that people back in the day did not notice the controversial things the sitcom had.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive," she said. "There were things that were never intentional and others ... well, we should have thought it through -- but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now." Jennifer also said that the sensitivity around comedies has changed over the years and that eventually led to the number of comedies falling down.

"Everybody needs funny," the Rachel Green actress said. "The world needs humour! We can't take ourselves too seriously -- especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided." In recent years, Friends has received criticism for starring six white actors and minimal actors of colour, most of them only making guest appearances, like Gabrielle Union, Mark Consuelos, Craig Robinson and Lauren Tom, as well as Aisha Tyler, who had a recurring role in the late seasons. (ANI)

