Left Menu

Makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers' meet Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:19 IST
Makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers' meet Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday met the team associated with 'The Elephant Whisperers', the film that won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.

The documentary's producer Guneet Monga, director and cinematographer Kartiki Gonsalves, and Monica Shergill of Netflix called on Thakur with the trophies they won at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month.

''Elephant Whisperers is a 'trunk' full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece,'' Thakur said.

He said the documentary ''beautifully depicts our social responsibility, impact and efforts towards conservation along with the delicate balance humans share with nature - in the most heartwarming way is truly worth applause.'' Thakur said India's regional content has gone global and is enjoyed in every part of the world.

He said the success and recognition of India's filmmakers encouraged them to narrate the beautiful stories in the society and make them available for everyone through cinema.

''I definitely hope to meet Bomman & Bellie when I visit Tamil Nadu. Their life and conservation efforts are remarkable and inspiring,'' Thakur said, referring to the protagonists of the award-winning documentary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023