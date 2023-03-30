Makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers' meet Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday met the team associated with 'The Elephant Whisperers', the film that won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.

The documentary's producer Guneet Monga, director and cinematographer Kartiki Gonsalves, and Monica Shergill of Netflix called on Thakur with the trophies they won at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month.

''Elephant Whisperers is a 'trunk' full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece,'' Thakur said.

He said the documentary ''beautifully depicts our social responsibility, impact and efforts towards conservation along with the delicate balance humans share with nature - in the most heartwarming way is truly worth applause.'' Thakur said India's regional content has gone global and is enjoyed in every part of the world.

He said the success and recognition of India's filmmakers encouraged them to narrate the beautiful stories in the society and make them available for everyone through cinema.

''I definitely hope to meet Bomman & Bellie when I visit Tamil Nadu. Their life and conservation efforts are remarkable and inspiring,'' Thakur said, referring to the protagonists of the award-winning documentary.

