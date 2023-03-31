Indore temple stepwell collapse death toll rises to 35
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said.
The slab constructed on top of an ancient `bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.
"So far 35 bodies have been recovered from the stepwell," District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T told reporters.
The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar where the tragedy took place had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago.
