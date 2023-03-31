Michael Cera, Chris Evans to reunite for anime version of 'Scott Pilgrim'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:09 IST
Actors Michael Cera, Chris Evans and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are all set to return for the anime version of their movie ''Scott Pilgrim vs. the World''.

The anime series is based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright had adapted the novels for the big screen in 2010 with Cera taking on the lead role.

The story follows Scott, who meets a girl named Ramona and instantly falls in love with her. But when he meets one of her exes at a band competition, he realises that he has to deal with all seven of her exes to woo her.

Cera will voice his character in the show with Winstead returning as Ramona, Evans as Lucas Lee, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

O'Malley, who created the "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novel series, will co-write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair will also serve as co-showrunners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

