Pixar's Inside Out 2: Everything we know so far

It's been almost 10 years since the release of the Disney Pixar movie "Inside Out", and fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel. Recently, at the D23 conference, it was announced that "Inside Out 2" is set to debut in 2024.

The first movie was about the emotions of a young girl named Riley as she struggled to cope with her family moving out of the home she grew up in. The film was critically acclaimed, and now Pixar's CCO, Peter Docter, has hinted at what to expect from the sequel. Inside Out 2 will be the twenty-ninth Pixar film. The film will follow a teenage Riley with a "new set of personified emotions"

In an interview for The Wrap, Docter shared his thoughts on the potential of "Inside Out 2" and mentioned that a couple of new emotions would be introduced. With more than a year before release, there is much speculation about these characters and their roles in the film.

One of the scenes in the end credits of the first movie involved a boy feeling his first crush on Riley and a chaotic reaction by his emotions in the control room. This situation is the perfect link to a sequel as Riley approaches her teenage years. A second movie would find Riley in high school trying to keep up with her feelings. A new emotion related to love would probably have a significant role in the film, teaching viewers about emotional balance and showing how love is not always everything.

Amy Poehler, who voiced Riley's teenage emotion Joy in the first movie, will return for the sequel, and she will focus on Riley's emotions during her teenage years. Pixar has confirmed that Kelsey Mann will direct "Inside Out 2", and Mark Nielsen will produce it, with Meg LeFauve writing the screenplay.

In addition to Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black will voice Riley's emotions Sadness and Anger, respectively, in the sequel. Diane Lane will voice Mom in the animated movie.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Poehler discussed the upcoming movie and said, "We're going to have what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person's brain. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there." She also mentioned that "Inside Out 2" would go "deeper" and tackle issues such as emotional intelligence, mental health, and how our emotions affect us physically.

The actress, who also voiced in Shrek the Third and other many animated movies, also said that Inside Out 2 will go "deeper." She explained, "A lot has happened since the first film in terms of the emotional intelligence and how we think about mental health and how our emotions can affect us physically, and what's really going on inside our head."

“Pixar is making Inside Out 2! Yes, Joy and the emotions are back for an all-new adventure inside Riley's head,” Amy Poehler told the crowd. Pete Docter, who directed the first movie, announced that he would not be directing the second movie, instead pass the torch to onward story supervisor Kelsey Mann. “It's still very early in production so we're gonna keep a lid on all the details,” Pete Docter explained.

"Inside Out 2" is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024! Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.