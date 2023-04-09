Left Menu

Prayers, processions mark Easter celebration in Goa

Members of the Christian community in Goa on Sunday attended special prayers and services in churches and chapels on the occasion of Easter, celebrated in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao in his Easter message extended greetings to all those who believe in the triumph of Jesus over death and evil and his promise of eternal life.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 11:41 IST
Prayers, processions mark Easter celebration in Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Christian community in Goa on Sunday attended special prayers and services in churches and chapels on the occasion of Easter, celebrated in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. A large number of people, including women and children, thronged churches in the coastal state to attend the midnight mass and also held processions as mark of the celebration. Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao in his Easter message extended greetings to all those who believe in the triumph of Jesus over death and evil and his promise of eternal life. “This is what we celebrate today. The Christ did not end up in the tomb but he rose from the dead,” he said. ''Easter encourages us to infuse our society with the newness of life and purpose. The Lord invites us to offer hope and support to the needy, outcast, dejected and those who live on the peripheries,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023