Left Menu

Russian attacks kill two in northeastern Ukraine, officials say

Russian air attacks hit an industrial facility and a residential buildings in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, killing two people and wounding at least seven, local officials said. Three children and a woman were hurt when guided bombs hit a central part of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:58 IST
Russian attacks kill two in northeastern Ukraine, officials say

Russian air attacks hit an industrial facility and a residential buildings in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, killing two people and wounding at least seven, local officials said.

Three children and a woman were hurt when guided bombs hit a central part of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger. Two bombs struck an industrial facility in the Sumy region, regional authorities said. They gave no further details.

In a separate artillery strike on the Sumy region, two people were killed and three injured, the national police said. The two neighbouring regions border Russia and have suffered frequent aerial attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The strikes have become more intense in recent weeks, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024