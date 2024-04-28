Fighting in eastern Ukraine worsens, Kyiv's troops fall back in three places, says general
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Fighting in eastern Ukraine has worsened, with Kyiv's troops falling back to new positions in at least three places along the front, Ukraine's top general said on Sunday.
Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram that his troops had taken up new positions west of the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka in order to conserve their forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to send new Patriot air defence system to Kyiv at 'critical time', Zelenskiy says
Germany to send new Patriot air defence system to Kyiv at 'critical time', Zelenskiy says
Ukraine's army chief says eastern front under intense Russian assault
More civilians die in Ukraine as a think tank warns delays in US aid will hamper Kyiv's forces
Ukraine's army chief says eastern front under intense Russian assault