Fighting in eastern Ukraine worsens, Kyiv's troops fall back in three places, says general

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST
Fighting in eastern Ukraine has worsened, with Kyiv's troops falling back to new positions in at least three places along the front, Ukraine's top general said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram that his troops had taken up new positions west of the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka in order to conserve their forces.

