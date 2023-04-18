Documentary-maker Chandita Mukherjee dies
Noted documentary filmmaker Chandita Mukherjee passed away at her residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, family sources said.
Mukherjee, 70, was battling cancer, they said.
She was best known for her multi-part series ''Bharat Ek Chhap'' on the evolution of science and technology in India.
She was a sociology graduate from Miranda House in Delhi University and a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus.
She is survived by her husband, journalist Feroze Chandra.
