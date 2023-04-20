Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. She was 74.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. ''She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU,'' Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am.

''With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,'' the statement read.

Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. She sang many songs for his films, including ''Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat'' in ''Kabhie Kabhie'', ''Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha'' in ''Silsila'' and ''Ghar Aaja Pardesi'' in ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge''. She wrote the story of ''Kabhie Kabhie'', Yash Chopra's 1976 directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Pamela Chopra is credited as a screenwriter along with others, including her son and husband, in ''Dil To Pagal Hai''. Beyond singing and writing, she was involved in her family's production banner Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer. She most recently made an appearance on Netflix's ''The Romantics''. In the four-part docu-series, celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house, Pamela Chopra revealed she was a cancer survivor.

Film personalities including veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, and actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt paid their condolences. Akhtar remembered Pamela Chopra as ''a great lady''. "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away... Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person," he wrote on Twitter.

In a tweet, Madhuri said Pamela Chopra was ''an extremely elegant lady with a great sense of humor and she always loved taking care of everybody.'' "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji. Om Shanti," Devgn wrote. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said he was saddened by the demise of the ''elegant, the real force behind the family Mrs #PamelaChopra wife of highly acclaimed producer director #YashChopra''. ''Our prayers are with their talented sons producer director #AdityaChopra actor #UdayChopra daughter in law actress #RaniMukherjee & everyone at #YashRajFilms. Om Shanti,'' Sinha wrote on the microblogging site.

Anushka Sharma also tweeted her condolences: "RIP Pam aunty".

Dutt said Pamela Chopra's ''impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered''.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was ''fortunate'' to have spent so much time with Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra.

''Goodbye Pam Chopra! You and Yash Chopra ji were an unbreakable and important part of the years I spent in Mumbai. For me, your smile was one of life's most beautiful gifts...'' Kher wrote on Instagram. Actor Poonam Dhillon, who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra's 1978 film ''Trishul'', remembered Pamela Chopra as her ''mentor'' and ''a tremendous lady of grace, intelligence, integrity, love, strength, generosity''.

''... can go on about her limitless amazing qualities. My mentor, person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in Trishul... Have spent such precious time with here where I have learnt a lot from her. Truly will miss her intensely... As will everyone who knew her. Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much awaited weekly event marked on all our calendars. Her carefully curated meals were a delight and fabulous,'' Dhillon wrote in her Instagram post.

Pamela Chopra's husband and filmmaker Yash Chopra died in October 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)