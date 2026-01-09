Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great': 100 Days of Cinematic Resonance
'Tanvi The Great', directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, celebrates 100 days in theaters. The film, starring newcomer Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi Raina, centers around a young autistic woman's dream to join the Indian Army. Its steady success is driven by audience interest and positive word of mouth.
Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' has crossed a significant milestone by completing 100 days in theaters, demonstrating substantial audience traction and sustained interest.
Released initially in selected theaters in September, the film has maintained a robust presence owing to favorable audience reactions and widespread commendations that have fuelled its enduring theatrical run.
Fronted by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, 'Tanvi The Great' narrates the inspiring story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman on the autism spectrum aspiring to join the Indian Army. The film's creative narrative and engaging performances by a diverse cast, including industry veterans, have resonated across demographics.
