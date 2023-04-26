Mikki Koomar, an Indian actor, producer, and founder of the international organization United Nexus, has been appointed as the International Commissioner General and Official Representative of India for the INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE POLICÍA CIENTÍFICA - COLOMBIA. This announcement was made on Monday by the National Institute of Scientific Police in Colombia, an official partner of the International Police Organization.

Koomar has also been appointed as the International Commissioner General at the National Institute of Scientific Police in Colombia. The institute, also known as Instituto Nacional de Policía Cientifica Simon Bolivar, is a renowned institution that specializes in scientific police investigations and provides forensic services to the Colombian government.

Koomar's appointment came after he completed intensive training and passed the Examination for the Position of International Commissioner General, conducted and interviewed by the International Police Organization, National Institute of Scientific Police, and Counter Crime Intelligence Organization.

Apart from his new role as the International Commissioner General, Koomar is also working on his upcoming international film project, ''LEO.'' The film, set to be the largest action film internationally, is expected to begin filming in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sources say that Koomar has completed intensive training for his role in the film, and passed his examination for the position of International Commissioner General during his training.

Koomar has a passion for fitness and combat arts. With over 15 years of experience in total combat arts such as judo, karate, taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, martial arts, bushido, muay thai, and more, he is a national-level gold medalist, international player, and athlete, and has earned the title of a true samurai. Koomar has also completed special self-defense technical training from Bangkok, Spain, Brazil, and various countries. He has worked as a fighter in underground fight clubs in Bangkok in various deadly arts.

Koomar's appointment as the International Commissioner General and Official Representative of India for the INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE POLICÍA CIENTÍFICA - COLOMBIA is an honor and recognition of his hard work, dedication, and passion for the betterment of society. As the founder and International Chairman of United Nexus, a non-governmental organization, and international community, Koomar has already made significant contributions to society. His appointment is expected to strengthen ties between India and Colombia and open new avenues for cooperation in the field of law enforcement.

Koomar has expressed his gratitude for the appointment and pledged to work tirelessly to promote international cooperation in law enforcement and to make a positive difference in the lives of people around the world. His appointment is expected to inspire many young people to pursue their dreams, work hard, and make a positive difference in society.

With his impressive credentials and experience, Mikki Koomar is a force to be reckoned with. He is expected to bring his unique perspective and expertise to his new role and make a positive impact on law enforcement in Colombia and beyond.

