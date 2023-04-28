Left Menu

Kim Kardashian lookalike dies of cardiac arrest post plastic surgery

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away following a plastic surgery procedure.

Kim Kardashian lookalike dies of cardiac arrest post plastic surgery
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away following a plastic surgery procedure. As per New York Post, Christina Ashten Gourkani, aka Ashten G on social media, died on April 20.

Gourkani's funeral is scheduled for next week, and her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it. "It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On Instagram, Gourkani often recreated the looks and poses of Kardashian. Gourkani's speech pattern in an interview appeared to mimic Kardashian's as well. Gourkani's birthday, October 22, coincidentally fell one day after Kardashian's, Pop Crush noted. However, the two were eight years apart.

The news of her sudden demise comes days after 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. (ANI)

(ANI)

