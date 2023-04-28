Left Menu

"Actor's main attempt is to connect with audience", Yami Gautam opens up on successful OTT journey

Actor Yami Gautam's recent performances in digital films like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'A Thursday' and 'Lost' has received a thumbs up from the audience.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:20 IST
"Actor's main attempt is to connect with audience", Yami Gautam opens up on successful OTT journey
Yami Gautam (ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Yami Gautam's recent performances in digital films like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'A Thursday' and 'Lost' has received a thumbs up from the audience. Talking about her successful journey on the OTT platform, Yami in an exclusive interview with ANI said, "We are thankful for the audience. We are actors, we are creative people. It's our main attempt is to connect with the audience through whatever medium it's not important."

Yami's recently released film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' was released on the OTT platform and became the most-viewed film in the first two weeks. Helmed by Ajay Singh, the film also starred actor Sunny Kaushal in the lead role and received massive responses from the fans. It got 29 million hours of viewership on Netflix in the first 2 weeks beating the record of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR' which got 25 million hours of viewership in the first two weeks. Whereas, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' got 22 million hours of watchtime.

Reacting to 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' beating 'RRR' in watch time, Yami said, "Trust me, even I couldn't believe that. The name of my film being associated with such big films is itself a very big thing for me." Released on Netflix, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

Meanwhile, Yami will be next seen in the drama film 'OMG-Oh My God 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from that she also has the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023