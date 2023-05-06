Left Menu

King Charles' coronation timetable: full order of service

0810-0845 GMT: Military personnel will line the ceremonial route in central London. 0830-0855 GMT: Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the abbey 0920 GMT: The king's procession begins.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 16:23 IST
King Charles' coronation timetable: full order of service
King Charles - III Image Credit: ANI

Below is a look at the key timings during the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

0630 GMT: Doors of London's Westminster Abbey open to the congregation. The music begins an hour and a half later. 0810-0845 GMT: Military personnel will line the ceremonial route in central London.

0830-0855 GMT: Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the abbey 0920 GMT: The king's procession begins. Charles and Camilla will be escorted by cavalry divisions and musicians on the route to Westminster Abbey. They will pass along The Mall, a grand avenue outside the palace, which will be lined by crowds.

0925 GMT: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the abbey. 0935-0945 GMT: Members of the British royal family arrive.

0953 GMT: The king's procession arrives and the bells of the abbey are rung. 1000 GMT: The two-hour coronation ceremony begins.

1100 GMT: Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. A fanfare will sound and gun salutes will be fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda, and on ships at sea. 1200 GMT: The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins, with Charles and Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach.

Prince William, Charles' son, and heir, along with his wife Kate and their three children, will travel in the first carriage behind Charles. Other working members of the royal family will follow behind. 1245 GMT: The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

1330 GMT: There will be a flypast of modern and historic military aircraft after which the royals will gather for an informal family lunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023