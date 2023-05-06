Zeenat Aman looks elegant in black bodycon dress, says, "My Friday night explained"

Left Menu

Zeenat Aman shared two pictures after attending an event in Delhi. In one of the pictures she was spotted wearing a black coloured bodycon dress with a matching bag and in other Zeenat was seen munching her burger

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 17:52 IST
Zeenat Aman. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI):Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared two pictures from an event in the Capital on her Instagram handle and said that they summed up her "Friday night". In one of the pictures, she can be spotted wearing a black bodycon dress with a matching bag. While in the other one, Zeenat was seen in white bathrobe enjoying munching her burger.

She described her evening with the caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski." After her post, many of the social media users and industry friends commented on her pictures. Singer and actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Quite simply the coolest woman on insta."

One of her fans mentioned, "How some one can look so Hot..Love you Mam.." Another commented, "Slaying zeenat ji"

Zeenat is quite active on social media and recently her video from the event with the internet sensation Uorfi Javed also went viral on social media. They both can be seen talking to each other. The actress, who gave several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles and breaking the stereotypes with her bold and bindaas persona. (ANI)

