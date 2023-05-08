Left Menu

Agra man held for raping American woman on pretext of marriage

Later, they became friends and eventually got into a relationship, police said.Over the next few years, she kept visiting India to meet Gagandeep and on several occasions, he allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, they said.The woman further alleged that once he also took her to Surjamal Vihar in Shahdara where he again made physical relations with her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:25 IST
Agra man held for raping American woman on pretext of marriage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Agra for allegedly raping a 62-year-old American woman on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Gagandeep (32), owns a homestay in Agra, they said.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that in 2017 she came to India and stayed at Gagandeep’s homestay. Later, they became friends and eventually got into a relationship, police said.

Over the next few years, she kept visiting India to meet Gagandeep and on several occasions, he allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, they said.

The woman further alleged that once he also took her to Surjamal Vihar in Shahdara where he again made physical relations with her. Gagandeep also took her to Amritsar and other places and his family knew about their relationship. However, she later found out that the man was cheating on her, police said.

On May 4, an FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Vivek Vihar Police Station, a senior police officer said.

''A case was registered and based on the inquiry, accused Gagandeep was arrested from Agra on May 6,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023