Left Menu

'Modern Love Chennai' to be out on this date

Modern Love Chennai, an upcoming anthology, is the third Indian adaptation of an internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:37 IST
'Modern Love Chennai' to be out on this date
Poster of Modern Chennai (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

And the wait is over. 'Modern Love Chennai' has got a release date. Modern Love Chennai, an upcoming anthology, is the third Indian adaptation of an internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney.

Following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, the makers announced that 'Modern Love Chennai' will be out on May 18 on Prime Video. The anthology includes the following episodes:

"Lalagunda Bommaigal" - Directed by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara/ "Imaigal" - Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu.

"Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji" - Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar, features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan. "Margazhi" - Directed by Akshay Sundher, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal.

"Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal" - Directed by Bharathiraja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi. "Ninaivo Oru Paravai" - Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Wamiqa and PB.

"After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. "Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers," said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023