SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC order on 'The Kerala Story'

The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film ''The Kerala Story''.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

When the bench enquired whether the high court has passed an order in the matter, Sibal said it has refused to stay the release of film.

''We will keep it on Monday (May 15),'' the bench said.

''The Kerala Story'' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday.

On May 5, the high court refused to stay the release of the movie and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The high court noted the producers' submission that they do not intend to retain an ''offending teaser'' which contained a statement that ''32,000 women'' from Kerala were converted and joined a terrorist organisation.

It said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found it suitable for public exhibition.

The high court also noted that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says it is fictionalised and a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events.

''In view of the disclaimer also, we are not inclined to pass an interim order restraining the respondents from exhibiting the film as such. In view of the above and taking into consideration the statement made by the producer that the producer does not intend to retain the offending teaser in their social media handles, no further orders are necessary in this petition at this stage,'' the high court had said. It was hearing a batch of petitions which sought to set aside the certificate for public display given to the movie by the Censor board among other pleas including to ban it. The petitions before the high court had contended that the movie ''falsely portrayed'' certain facts which had resulted in ''insulting'' the people of Kerala, and sought a stay on the movie's impending release. On May 4, the apex court had refused to entertain for a third time a plea challenging the CBFC certification granted to the movie, saying courts must be very careful while staying exhibition of films.

It had observed that producers have invested money in the film and actors have dedicated their labour, and it is for the market to decide if the movie is not up to the mark.

