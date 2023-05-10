Left Menu

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't divulge any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed baby No. 7 with, People reported.

Robert De Niro. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh baby at 79! The Oscar winner revealed this fact while discussing parenting and his most recent film, 'About My Father' with ET Canada, quoted People, a US-based media company.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he explained. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't," People reported. When the interviewer asked De Niro about his six children, he corrected, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't divulge any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed baby No. 7 with, People reported. The Academy Award winner has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. Being a grandfather, De Niro has said that the best thing a parent or grandparent can do is push their kids to reach for their dreams.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,' " De Niro told PEOPLE in January 2020. "That's the most I would say -- push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid." The actor added, "It's important for them to find their own lane." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

