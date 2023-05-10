Left Menu

Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 11:02 IST
Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film
Arjun Rampal
  • Country:
  • India

Hindi cinema actor Arjun Rampal is set to foray into Telugu cinema in veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming feature film, the makers said Wednesday.

Rampal, 50, will play the antagonist, they added.

The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

The production banner shared the news about Rampal's casting on their official Twitter handle.

“Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampalarjun on board as the antagonist in his Telugu debut NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna,” the post read.

Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Ra.One”, said he is looking forward to working on the movie.

“Thank you for having me. Super excited. It’s gonna be mad fun,” the “Rock On!!” star wrote.

Balakrishna, also a politician, is regarded as one of the top actors of Telugu cinema with films such as “Legend”, “Simha”, “Narasimha Naidu”, “Sri Rama Rajyam” and “Aditya 369” to his credit.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023