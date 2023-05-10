Boehringer says side effects of its obesity drug were consistent with rivals
The side effects of an experimental obesity drug that was tested in Phase II by Zealand Pharma and partner Boehringer Ingelheim were consistent with those of similar GLP-1-based injectable drugs, a Boehringer executive told Reuters. Paola Casarosa, head of therapeutic areas at Boehringer Ingelheim, also told Reuters that a larger follow-up trial in the third and last phase of drug testing was being prepared and that the two partners were discussing the trial design with key regulators across the world.
GLP-1-based injectable drugs include Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic as well as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.
