Boehringer says side effects of its obesity drug were consistent with rivals

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The side effects of an experimental obesity drug that was tested in Phase II by Zealand Pharma and partner Boehringer Ingelheim were consistent with those of similar GLP-1-based injectable drugs, a Boehringer executive told Reuters. Paola Casarosa, head of therapeutic areas at Boehringer Ingelheim, also told Reuters that a larger follow-up trial in the third and last phase of drug testing was being prepared and that the two partners were discussing the trial design with key regulators across the world.

GLP-1-based injectable drugs include Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic as well as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.

